 

Ask a Trooper: Do spotlights on vehicles need to be covered?

By Home Town Source on February 27, 2017 at 11:34 am

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

 Question: I was wondering if I needed to cover my spotlight/light bar on top of my pickup before I hit the highway. Let me know what the rules are regarding a cover or no cover. The research I did before purchasing was only KC style or round lights needed a cover in the state of Minnesota. I have included a photograph.

 Answer: No vehicle may be operated on a public highway unless the auxiliary lamps are within the height requirements. Those outside of the height requirements (including yours) must be covered. They are to be completely covered with an opaque material (not allowing light to pass through.)

 A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at [email protected].

 

