Monticello’s own Miss Minnesota candidate is looking to pay it forward

A counselor changed Mandy Peterson’s life. Now she’s made it her mission to pay it forward.

Peterson, who once struggled with depression and is a suicide-attempt survivor, is currently a full-time college student working toward a Masters in Psychology with hopes of becoming a counselor.

But the 28-year-old, who moved to Monticello in November of 2015, isn’t stopping there.

With the aim to hold a bigger platform and have a longer reach, Peterson was getting set to represent Monticello at the Miss Minnesota United States Pageant.

She’ll be running on the platform of “Breaking the Stigma Surrounding Depression.”

Peterson said that platform, and the potential to reach so many, is a big part of what made her decide to run for Miss Minnesota.

