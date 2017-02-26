MAC: Action needed on REAL I.D. compliance

The act prohibits federal agencies from accepting non-compliant licenses and ID cards to gain access to certain secure federal facilities and to board commercial aircraft. The vast majority of states are either in compliance with the federal Real ID Act or have made enough progress toward compliance to be granted a deadline extension by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Minnesota is not among them. In 2009, the Minnesota legislature enacted a REAL ID Act prohibition, banning state officials from implementing – or even planning to implement – requirements of the federal law in Minnesota. Last year, the state legislature partially lifted that ban, allowing planning but not implementation of a program to comply with REAL ID regulations. Bills have been introduced in both the Minnesota House and Senate in 2017 to address the issue. While the language in the bills differs, House File 3 and Senate File 166 both would direct the state Department of Public Safety to implement a new federally accepted driver’s license and identification card. Both bills have passed out of committees and are wending their way through the legislative process. Neither, however, has been put to a vote by the full House or Senate.