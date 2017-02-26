Exercise routine leads to run in the Boston Marathon 2017

What started out as a way to exercise led Stephanie Bussman to discover the fun and challenge of running marathons. Last year she ran a qualifying time and is now getting ready to run in the Boston Marathon in April.

Every morning at 4:15 a.m., Stephanie Bussman of Grey Eagle and her husband, Todd, wake up, slip into their athletic gear and put on their running shoes. Once outside, the only thing that can be heard is the sound of their shoes hitting the ground. The five-mile run usually takes about 40 minutes.

“It gets us ready for the day,” she said. “By the time I get home from work, I am exhausted anyway.”

When Bussman first started running about four years ago, she never anticipated she one day would qualify to run in the Boston Marathon. She simply started running for fitness reasons, wanting to get into shape.

Then about a year later in 2014, one of Bussman’s friends asked her to run a 5K with her. It was simply a fun thing to do. When she reached the finish line and found out that she had gotten a really good time, she found it interesting. It gave her a taste for it.

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.