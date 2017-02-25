‘The fear is real’ for Richfield’s undocumented immigrants
Richfield’s undocumented immigrants and their allies are huddling up as they discuss fears over the potential large-scale deportation of undocumented immigrants.
“For sure, the fear is real in our communities,” Richfield City Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez said after President Donald Trump issued an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from municipalities labeled as sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.
While Richfield Police remain hands-off on immigration-related matters, City Manager Steve Devich doesn’t believe Richfield’s current practice would make it subject to Trump’s threat. The Richfield Police Department has issued past assurances that it’s not the city’s practice to turn over undocumented immigrants to authorities in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE.
Continue reading this Sun Current story.