‘The fear is real’ for Richfield’s undocumented immigrants

Richfield STEM School Math Coach Ben Rindo talks with a student the morning of Feb. 3, when the Richfield School District made a point to send a welcoming message to students across the district in support of families who find themselves in precarious circumstances due to concerns over national immigration policy. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

Richfield’s undocumented immigrants and their allies are huddling up as they discuss fears over the potential large-scale deportation of undocumented immigrants.

“For sure, the fear is real in our communities,” Richfield City Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez said after President Donald Trump issued an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from municipalities labeled as sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

While Richfield Police remain hands-off on immigration-related matters, City Manager Steve Devich doesn’t believe Richfield’s current practice would make it subject to Trump’s threat. The Richfield Police Department has issued past assurances that it’s not the city’s practice to turn over undocumented immigrants to authorities in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.