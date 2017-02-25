State Patrol honors Grant man who pulled woman from burning vehicle

Tim Maroney’s pickup finally came to a stop between a guard rail and a traffic jam on I-35 near Faribault.

It was Aug. 13, 2016, and the Grant resident and co-owner of Maroney’s Sanitation was driving to Iowa with his girlfriend, to help his daughter move into college.

He’d swerved in time to avoid hitting his daughter, who was driving just ahead of him, but several cars behind Maroney were involved in a serious crash.

Leaving his truck on the side of the interstate, he went to check on his daughter. She was safe, but others weren’t as lucky. Maroney sprang into action.

“When I got back there, the two vehicles that had collided the hardest were on fire,” Maroney said. “I heard somebody yell that there’s people still in that car. I immediately ran over to the car. There was another guy with me, and the two people in the Sorento were unconscious, and the car was completely in flames.”

Maroney found a man and a woman still in the vehicle. He tried unsuccessfully to open the door, so the man with him broke a window, Maroney said, and they pulled the woman to safety.

