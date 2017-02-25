 

178 new Americans take the oath at Richfield High School

By Home Town Source on February 25, 2017 at 1:27 pm
Soon-to-be Americans take the oath of citizenship Feb. 22 at Richfield High School. Their citizenship was made official as soon as the oath was completed. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

The United States got a little stronger the morning of Feb. 21, as the country gained 178 new citizens.

“The strength of this country is the diversity of its citizens,” Federal Judge Donovan Frank told the immigrants and their families shortly after leading their oath of citizenship in the Richfield High School auditorium.

“And so that’s why you bless this country by becoming citizens, because we are a stronger country with you than we were just few minutes ago.”

Having arrived from 42 countries and five continents, the new Americans were honored by an address from Frank, messages from city and school leaders, and a rendition of the National Anthem performed by the Richfield High School Choir.

