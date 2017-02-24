MOA charity event to support upcoming Brooklyn Center hospice center

The Mary Moon Foundation will sponsor the “Shoot for the Moon” event March 4 at the Mall of America. The Foundation was named in honor of Mary O’Keefe, who passed away at age 3 in 2009 after a battle with neuroblastoma. (Photo courtesy of the Mary Moon Foundation)

A special fundraiser at Mall of America will raise funds to help open a Brooklyn Center facility that will also be the Midwest’s first children’s hospice center.

“Shoot for the Moon,” a special charity event Saturday, March 4, hosted by the Mary Moon Foundation at Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America, will contribute to the renovation and operation of nonprofit Crescent Cove’s upcoming children’s hospice home and family respite center in Brooklyn Center. The center will be the third such facility in the U.S. and the first in Minnesota and the Midwest. It is set to open its doors this fall.

The Minneapolis-based Crescent Cove recently purchased a 6,700-square-foot Brooklyn Center building at 4201 Bass Lake Road from North Memorial Medical Center, which previously used the building as an adult hospice center. The renovated children’s hospice center will accommodate up to six patients at any given time for around-the-clock care, as well as a suite to accommodate family and friends of the patient.

