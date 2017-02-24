MDE: Minnesota graduation rates continue upward trend as gaps continue to close

Graduation rates for black students have increased 24 percentage points—a 59 percent increase—since 2006. In comparison to their white peers, this represents a 46 percent reduction in the graduation gap for black students over the last decade. Other student groups have also demonstrated significant increases since 2006 and 2011, shown in the table below. “In order to close gaps, we need to see all boats rising, but our students of color and American Indian students need to move faster,” said Cassellius. “We’re seeing that happen across the state, and we need to double down on efforts to help every student earn a diploma.” Minnesota’s American Indian students, often cited as having some of the lowest graduation rates in the nation, have increased by 10.1 percentage points since 2011—a 23.7 percent increase—after not budging over the previous five years. “Over the last decade, and particularly in the last five years, Minnesota has seen an increase in graduation rates and a decrease in gaps. This has happened at the same time that we have shifted to more rigorous career- and college-ready standards, and added challenging courses to our graduation requirements. This is precisely the right path we need to stay on,” said Cassellius.