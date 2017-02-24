Gurus of canoes build locally, deliver products nationwide

The dozen employees of Northstar Canoes in Princeton easily adapt from the industrial setting where they build boats to the natural environment where people use their products. That may be part of the company’s secret to success.

General manager Bear Paulson said, “We’ve grown exponentially over the past three years.”

Northstar owner Ted Bell founded the current company in 2014 but has now established two canoe-making companies from his garage in Zimmerman.

Bell is an Indiana native, avid canoeist, former championship paddler and master laminator who began his career during college as a canoe-company employee. He knew he wanted to be closer to the Boundary Waters, so he founded Bell Canoe Works in Zimmerman.

The former business outgrew two buildings and then Bell built the structure that now houses Biomatrix International in Princeton. Bell sold the business in 2006 to a nonprofit outfitter and signed a five-year noncompete agreement, but the new company did not survive the recession.

“And then Ted started building boats in his garage and demand was bigger than anticipated,” Paulson said.

People remembered Bell’s craftsmanship, superior lamination skills and lightweight boats, so he dived back into business with the benefit of hindsight from the first company. Northstar constructed its current building in 2014, and Paulson said the company plans to expand it sometime soon.

