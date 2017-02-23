 

‘I never expected so much support’ – Plans for Down syndrome fundraiser coming together

By Home Town Source on February 23, 2017 at 4:27 am
Joy Edyvean (17), Hunter Betuleit (11), Kara Sullivan (9), Molly Sullivan (11) and Braylee Ness (6) were presented with flowers before the North Branch girls basketball game against St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 7.
Ahead of the North Branch girls basketball game on Feb. 7, North Branch students Leah Weber, Rachel Dworshak, Isabella Torres and Tatiana Kaslow gave a presentation about Down syndrome while also promoting a fundraising sock-hop scheduled for World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, March 21. At the end, they presented bouquets of flowers to five students with Down syndrome. Tickets to the dance were sold throughout the game, as were promotional T-shirts.

This was just the latest effort by the North Branch community to promote and support Down syndrome awareness and fundraising efforts in the area.

“The community is just grasping on to this,” lead organizer Tina Ness said. “Community Ed has grasped it and ran. I get random emails from people and businesses saying, ‘We’d like to get involved; we’d like to help in any way we can.’”

Ness is closely involved with the Down syndrome community in North Branch. She and other parents have been promoting awareness of the condition through their efforts to “color the town blue and yellow” for Down Syndrome Awareness Day, as described in these pages back in December. People in the community are encouraged to dress in blue and yellow to show support for the movement. Mismatched socks in those colors are especially associated with the day.

