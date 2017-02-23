Brooklyn Park City Council considers solar power options

The Brooklyn Park City Council discussed potential options for solar power installations on city facilities at a Feb. 6 work session.

Greg Ackerson of Apex Solutions presented two plans for the installation of solar panels on six city facilities. These panels could generate a total of 1,497 kilowatts of electricity for the city, reducing the city’s electricity bill, he said.

The plans do not necessarily require the city to fund the purchase and installation of these solar panels. That is, one plan involves a third-party investor that funds the installation.

If the council votes in favor of the first plan, a third-party tax investor would pay approximately $3.1 million for solar panel installation and maintenance, rather than the city. The investor would own the system for 20 years after installation.

The city would sign a power purchase agreement and agree to buy electricity from the investor before buying from Xcel Energy, thereby reducing the city’s electrical bill. After 20 years, the city would take over ownership of the panels at a minimal cost, Ackerson said. Once the city owns the panels, they would generate power at no cost other than maintenance to the city.

In return, the tax investor would receive federal tax incentives during the agreement. A federal investment tax credit would provide relief worth approximately 30 percent of the value of the system. Likewise, the modified accelerated cost recovery system would provide tax relief worth approximately 30 percent of the total cost of the system, Ackerson said. Those benefits are passed on to the city in the form of low-cost electricity, he said.

The investor also makes an approximate 5 percent return on the investment, Ackerson said.

