A dog is this veteran’s best friend



U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gordon Finley, accompanied by his service dog Frankie, shares a story with Zimmerman American Legion Riders road captain Jeff Hechtel. Photo by Paul RignellU.S. Marine Corps veteran Gordon Finley, accompanied by his service dog Frankie, shares a story with Zimmerman American Legion Riders road captain Jeff Hechtel.

Retired after nearly 20 years as a U.S. Marine and a later career in information technology, Minnesota native Gordon Finley now works part time weekdays in a security role at Rosemount High School.

As part of his daily shift, it is Finley’s responsibility to ensure the students disperse peacefully from the school halls after their final class hour ends at 2:15 p.m. He secures all doors that are supposed to be locked after school hours. There is also some desk work where he records student attendance data that he gathers from substitute teachers working any given day (regular faculty record their own attendance data).

Unlike many other school security officers, Finley works with a partner – and a protector. Finley’s partner is the four-legged Frankie, a border collie-springer spaniel mix who has been part of Finley’s family and home in Eagan for five years.

Frankie has accompanied his owner to work throughout this school year after the dog was certified as a service animal last July through Patriot Assistance Dogs, a training program based in Detroit Lakes.

Continue reading this Elk River Star News story.