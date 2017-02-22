 

Milaca students put old objects to new uses to sell at silent auction

By Home Town Source on February 22, 2017 at 4:41 am
An old piano in the process of being upcycled into a desk by a student in Ashley Nelson’s first semester housing and interior design class. Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times



Students in two classes at Milaca High School are getting hands-on experience in repurposing objects and marketing.
Family and consumer sciences teacher Ashley Nelson and business teacher Jennifer Taylor are having students in one of their classes complete half of a project to make use of unwanted items and find new homes for them.
Students in Nelson’s first semester housing and interior design class took unwanted items sourced from around the school and redesigned and recycled them as new uses.
This process of transforming an object that has outlasted its original use into something else fit for another purpose is known as upcycling. For example, one of Nelson’s students gutted an old cathode ray television and turned it into a cat bed.

 

