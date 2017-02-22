Blaine council approves new Harley Davidson store

The Blaine City Council Feb. 2 approved a conditional use permit for Harley Davidson to start building this new store at 9751 Ulysses St. NE, which is on the west side of Highway 65 between SuperAmerica and U-Haul. Courtesy of city of Blaine

The Blaine City Council granted a conditional use permit for Harley Davidson so it can complete its relocation to a new and bigger building in the city.

The motorcycle dealer has a 35-year history in Blaine at the corner of Highway 65 and 85th Avenue, right on the border with Spring Lake Park.

But new owners Dale Rhodes and Ron Dible fell in love with a vacant parcel just 2 miles north of the current store that will give them the same proximity to Highway 65, but at a site with much more room to operate.

According to Dible, who serves as the general manager, the current showroom can only hold about 35 bikes. The new showroom will be able to hold up to 150 Harleys. The 63,664-square-foot facility at 9751 Ulysses St. NE would be three times the size of the current building that would close when the new facility opens.

