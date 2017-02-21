The Ballad of Smash – Maple Grove man’s life well-lived in the wild world of professional wrestling

Retired professional wrestler Barry “Smash” Darsow, right, poses with a pair of young Demolition fans alongside his old tag team partner Bill “Ax” Eadie, left, at a fan convention. (Photo courtesy of Barry Darsow)

“You know something, Ax? We’re staying up here with these tag team belts, and that means we’re Number One! So that means that everybody on the totem pole wants us. And you know what that means? We can fight anybody we want, as long as they put their names on the dotted line. And if it’s the Rhythm & Blues, or The Rockers, The Hart Foundation, it don’t matter. Because we love a good fight, and we’re going to beat everybody!”

So sayeth a muscle-bound, long-haired grappler, clad in studded leather ring attire and bizarre white-and-red facepaint and a crazed look in his eyes, issuing an open invitational to all comers while holding his cherished world tag team championship alongside his partner. It was one of many promos that illustrated his fearsome reputation in the ring.

To millions of fans around the world, the man from Parts Unknown was, and still is, Smash. But when the bombast fades and the facepaint is gone, he’s a lifelong Minnesota boy named Barry Darsow. And he’s actually a pretty nice fellow.

“Your whole life was wrestling. It was 24 hours a day, and we were on the road sometimes 60 days in a row, before you’d go home and see your family,” said Darsow, 57. “And the (action figures) came out, and all of a sudden you have one, and it was pretty neat. But what was great was when your kid looks at the doll and goes, ‘Hey, that’s you, Dad!’ That’s what was neat … being a star on the road, but when getting home, you were normal.”

