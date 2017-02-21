SafeJourney seeks volunteer advocates to help domestic abuse victims

Domestic abuse often exists as a secret layer in a victim’s life, especially when there are no bruises to show from the abuse. People suffering might be in plain sight – a co-worker, a neighbor, a cashier at the grocery store, a member of a church congregation, the manager of a company – all of whom could possibly harbor the burden of a double life of domestic abuse without any physical signs. People who appear composed in public might go home to a relentless barrage of insults, yelling, control, and threats, their scars forming invisibly on the inside rather than the outside.

One survivor, who agreed to speak to the Sun Post on the condition that her real name not be mentioned, described the double life she was living. For the purpose of this story, she’ll be referred to as Jan.

“Out in public, people would never know what was going on because I was a manager, making million-dollar decisions, looking so confident. But I was living a double life,” she said. “As soon as I walked through the doors of that house, it was like being kept a prisoner.”

Jan said she could do nothing to avoid the abuse.

“Every time I got home, I didn’t know what I was going to face,” she said. “Did I open an envelope the wrong way? Did I make dinner the wrong way?”

The abuse was verbal, she said. Her husband, to whom she was married for 25 years, was so controlling she could only go to work or the grocery store. She said he would badger her if she took longer than he thought she should, and if anything would delay her, he would yell at her and accuse her.

“You didn’t know what you had done wrong, what you were walking into. He did everything he could to break my spirit,” she said. He also relished humiliating her and their children in public.

She reached a breaking point when she realized she had become suicidal.

“I wanted to die. I wanted it to end. I pulled the car into the garage and thought, ‘all I have to do is shut the door and I’ll just fall asleep, and I won’t have to endure this anymore,” she said.

That’s when Jan decided to seek help.

