 

Future of Ramsey Town Hall resurfaces for discussion

By Home Town Source on February 20, 2017 at 11:54 am
The old Ramsey Town Hall sits on the west side of Highway 47, just north of Bunker Lake Boulevard. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980. Photo by Eric Hagen

Tucked between a bank and a child care center along Highway 47 is the old Ramsey Town Hall that once served as a one-room schoolhouse and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980.

When Rebecca Ebnet-Mavencamp, executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society, met with the Ramsey City Council for the first time in June 2016, the old Ramsey Town Hall was brought up.

Ebnet-Mavencamp and Ramsey’s assistant city administrator, Pat Brama, have occasionally met since then to discuss what needs to happen before the city can even brainstorm how this building could be used. The council has not had any formal discussions since last year, but Brama said he is planning on bringing a grant application option to the council by March.

Brama said the city first must assess the condition of the building, including the roof, floor and windows. This will provide a useful knowledge base as the city begins to discuss what the building could be used for and if it would be safe to re-locate.

