 

Fridley Middle School student recognized as hero for rescuing injured homeowner

By Home Town Source on February 20, 2017 at 4:13 am
Fridley student Colby Hanson was recognized Feb. 14 for his role in assisting an injured homeowner. (Sun Focus photo by Sam Lenhart)

A 6th grader from Fridley Middle School was recognized by the Fridley Police Department and Fridley Public Schools Feb. 14 for his role in assisting an injured homeowner earlier this month.

While walking to school, Colby Hansen heard calls for help after Laurie Harms slipped on ice and fractured her hip. Hansen rushed to Harms side and rendered aid, called 911 and waited with her until paramedics arrived.

Harms credited Hansen for saving her life.

“I believe you saved my life,” said Harms. “I can’t thank you enough for what you did for me.”

