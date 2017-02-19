 

‘Safe at Home’ discussed with Secretary of State at Alexandra House

By Home Town Source on February 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm

Alexandra House provides shelter, protection and legal services for women and children trying to escape domestic violence. One of the most important ways to keep a victim safe is to keep their contact information private and the Safe at Home program does this.

Steve Simon, who championed the Safe at Home program when he was serving in the Minnesota Legislature and now administers the program as Minnesota’s Secretary of State, visited Alexandra House in Blaine on Jan. 20 to directly hear from those who advocate for the victims to see if there are any shortcomings in the law.

It was one of three stops he made that day to talk about Safe at Home. He also met with Washington County Attorney Pete Orput and the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce.

Safe at Home gives the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking an opportunity to keep their home, work or school addresses private to prevent their abusers from locating them. They get a P.O. Box number they can use to have their mail shipped to, pay bills, register for school or community programming, file taxes and anything where an address is needed.

“I can’t tell you the number of times people have used words like lifesaving or Godsend or something to describe this program,” Simon said.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.

 

Tags: , , ,

Related posts:

  1. Blaine will allow medical cannabis distribution with permit
  2. MnPASS lanes still being looked at in north metro
  3. Blaine pays out owners of dog shot, killed by officer
  4. Fantasy sports legalization would be affirmed with new bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.