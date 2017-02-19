‘Safe at Home’ discussed with Secretary of State at Alexandra House

Alexandra House provides shelter, protection and legal services for women and children trying to escape domestic violence. One of the most important ways to keep a victim safe is to keep their contact information private and the Safe at Home program does this.

Steve Simon, who championed the Safe at Home program when he was serving in the Minnesota Legislature and now administers the program as Minnesota’s Secretary of State, visited Alexandra House in Blaine on Jan. 20 to directly hear from those who advocate for the victims to see if there are any shortcomings in the law.

It was one of three stops he made that day to talk about Safe at Home. He also met with Washington County Attorney Pete Orput and the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce.

Safe at Home gives the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking an opportunity to keep their home, work or school addresses private to prevent their abusers from locating them. They get a P.O. Box number they can use to have their mail shipped to, pay bills, register for school or community programming, file taxes and anything where an address is needed.

“I can’t tell you the number of times people have used words like lifesaving or Godsend or something to describe this program,” Simon said.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.