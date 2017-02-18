 

Young entrepreneur stirs up a popular peanut butter

By Home Town Source on February 18, 2017 at 4:31 am
Austin Riess is the owner and general manager of PB Crave in Rosemount. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

Austin Riess is the owner and general manager of PB Crave in Rosemount. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

Starting a business carries countless risks.

Hard work is in danger of being worthless, and even then, one is relying on a bit of luck.

Austin Riess, a 2009 graduate of Lakeville North, dreamed of being the boss while working in corporate America a few years ago.

After studying at Iowa State University, he took jobs with Target and Kohls, but he decided it was too risky to work for someone else.

“I sat there and thought, ‘Wow, this is not for me,’ ” Riess said. “I heard people spending 10 years working themselves up the corporate ladder. It’s probably a millennial thing to say, but I don’t want to work 10 years for that. It’s a horrible risk-reward. There’s 5,000 people in a corporate office and 1 percent of those are managers.”

He was already broke and in debt, so he thought what’s the worst that could happen and moved back home to Lakeville.
Now the 26-year-old is the owner and general manager of a peanut butter company PB Crave in Rosemount.

Continue reading this Sun Thisweek story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Children to explore new world: Spanish immersion preschool to open in Lakeville
  2. One Tile One Rosemount mosaic painting has thousands of stories to tell
  3. Rosemount Family Resource Center coordinator helps families succeed
  4. Rosemount man’s passion is woodworking, despite being blind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.