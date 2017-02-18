Young entrepreneur stirs up a popular peanut butter

Austin Riess is the owner and general manager of PB Crave in Rosemount. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

Starting a business carries countless risks.

Hard work is in danger of being worthless, and even then, one is relying on a bit of luck.

Austin Riess, a 2009 graduate of Lakeville North, dreamed of being the boss while working in corporate America a few years ago.

After studying at Iowa State University, he took jobs with Target and Kohls, but he decided it was too risky to work for someone else.

“I sat there and thought, ‘Wow, this is not for me,’ ” Riess said. “I heard people spending 10 years working themselves up the corporate ladder. It’s probably a millennial thing to say, but I don’t want to work 10 years for that. It’s a horrible risk-reward. There’s 5,000 people in a corporate office and 1 percent of those are managers.”

He was already broke and in debt, so he thought what’s the worst that could happen and moved back home to Lakeville.

Now the 26-year-old is the owner and general manager of a peanut butter company PB Crave in Rosemount.

