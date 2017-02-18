 

Anoka-Champlin firefighters rescue dog from river

February 18, 2017

ch_dogrescueThe Anoka-Champlin Fire Department responded to an animal rescue Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 p.m. on the Mississippi River. A German Shepard had wandered onto an ice shelf and had fallen through into the freezing water. The Champlin Police Department was the first to respond to the scene.

“When we got the call, there was no information as to how long the dog had been in the water,” said Anoka-Champlin Firefighter Scott Perrier.
Fire Chief Charlie Thompson said the team of firefighters arrived just in time to rescue the pup.
“The dog was wailing and crying. For a time, he floated off,” Thompson said.
But the dog started swimming again and was able to hang on to an ice shelf. The firefighters, having been trained in water rescue, quickly put the appropriate gear on and went to the dog’s aide.
“The dog was going under water when our guys reached him and pulled him up,” Thompson said.
Firefighter Perrier said if they had gotten to him 10 seconds later the dog may not have made it.

