Bloomington says bring the X Games, and the noise

Extreme sports are coming to Bloomington this summer as part of the annual X Games.

The X Games feature BMX bicycles, motorcycles and skateboards, with the competitors vying for gold medals, much like the Summer Olympics. The focal point of the X Games will be U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which will host the event for the next two years. This summer’s competition is July 13-16, and Bloomington will host flat track motorcycle racing and half-pipe BMX bike and skateboard competitions on a parcel east of Mall of America.

Larry Lee, the city’s director of community development, discussed the two days of activity planned outside the mall during the Bloomington City Council’s Jan. 23 meeting. Because the high-speed motorcycles that will race on the flat dirt track generate significant noise, the event needs a noise exception from the city, Lee explained.

Activity outside Mall of America for the 2017 X Games is July 12-13. Motorcycle racers are scheduled to practice on the dirt track 4:30-9 p.m. July 12, with competitions taking place 6-10 p.m. July 13. There will also be a 90-minute practice session on race day, beginning at 11:30 a.m., Lee noted.

In addition to racing, there will be live music at the track during the races, Lee added.

