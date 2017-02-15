Survivor, author shares her story of the Holocaust

Anita Dittman, 89, visited Mary of Lourdes Middle School in Little Falls, Jan. 27, and told the students about her experiences of surviving the Holocaust that killed six million Jews.

Dancing her heart out, 6-year-old Anita Dittman performed her ballet solo near flawlessly. She dreamed of becoming a prima ballerina one day and her dance instructor believed she had the natural talent for it.

The next day, her mom, Hilde, picked up the newspaper. The review read: “The dance was beautifully performed by 6-year-old Anita Dittman. Her skill and grace at ballet far exceed her grade level. Nevertheless, we Germans no longer wish to be entertained by a Jew.”

The year was 1933 and the anti-Semitism was growing stronger in Germany. Adolf Hitler had come into power and his vision of a master race of Aryans to control Europe quickly became action. It eventually led to the murder of 11 million people — Poles and other Slavic people, Roma (gypsies), homosexuals and many more.

About 6 million Jews were murdered. People who were physically or mentally disabled were considered worthless. Anyone who opposed the vision was killed.

“It was very scary,” said Dittman, now 89 and living in Ham Lake.

Prior to Hitler’s persecution, Dittman, her sister, Hella and her parents, Fritz and Hilde, were comfortably wealthy. They rented a row house in the city of Breslau.

