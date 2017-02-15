Becoming an Olympian: David Plummer shares the critical training he underwent ‘outside the water’ that landed him in Rio

For two-time Olympic medalist David Plummer, the road to Rio required nearly as much training outside the pool as it did inside.

“Any given year, I wouldn’t have told you I was happy where I was at,” Plummer told the Wayzata Rotary Club after reading a stat sheet that included him being a 14-time NCAA All-American, four-time national champion, and two-time world champion.

While that sounds like a “successful career,” the 2008 University of Minnesota graduate saw it otherwise.

Until August, when Plummer competed in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, he hadn’t reached the “historical goal” he set for himself – the game-changer that was becoming an Olympic athlete.

“I’m walking away from my career, completely happy with what I accomplished,” said Plummer, who won a bronze medal in the men’s 100 meter backstroke and gold medal in the 100-meter medley.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.