Protesters call on Rep. Paulsen for more accessibility

Protesters lined up in front of Third District Rep. Erik Paulsen’s office Feb. 4 in Eden Prairie, calling for him to hold quarterly, in-person town hall meetings. (Sun Current staff photos by Sean Miner)

Indivisible group petitions for more meetings at Eden Prairie protest

Several dozen demonstrators held signs and chanted outside Third District Rep. Erik Paulsen’s office in Eden Prairie for two hours Feb. 4.

The protest was organized by Indivisible CD3, the local incarnation of a group that bills itself on its website as “former congressional staffers [revealing] best practices for making Congress listen.” The aim of Saturday’s event, according to organizers, was to call attention to the group’s petition, which calls on Paulsen to hold quarterly, in-person town hall meetings with his constituents.

“He is the lever that we have to exert any influence in Washington, so he needs to hear our voices,” said Jena Martin, co-chair of Indivisible CD3. “That’s the primary goal of our group, to reach him to represent us.”

Martin noted that, nationwide, the Indivisible movement does lean left, politically — the national website proclaims the group to be a “practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda.” But, she pointed out that the local push for more access to Rep. Paulsen was driven by those on both sides of the aisle.

“Our district has a lot of what people would call moderates,” said Martin. “The group is left-leaning, but I don’t think holding Paulsen accountable is a left-leaning request.”

