 

Sauk Centre travel agent hooked on humanitarian mission trips

After being drawn to the vibrant culture, indigenous tribes, Mayan ruins and beautiful scenery of Guatemala, travel agent Deb Streese of Sauk Centre booked her itinerary. Several of her friends were booked to come along on the adventurous trip, as well.
“I told my friends that it would be a very rough trip and that we would travel to the highlands of Guatemala by any means possible,” she said.
Shortly before the group traveled, a local priest, Fr. Tony Kroll, walked into her travel agency, “Carefree Travel” and asked to book a mission trip to Guatemala. He and several others were going to build a home and do other humanitarian efforts.
Since the two trips overlapped, Streese asked Fr. Kroll if she and her friends could help. He said yes.
After talking to her group of friends, they all agreed to spend some of the time to help someone else.

