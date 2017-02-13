Refugees resettle as pipeline is pinched

Having just arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Jan. 30, a family of Afghan refugees is joined by a welcome crew consisting of representatives of the Richfield-based Arrive Ministries and Brooklyn Park’s Crossroads Alliance Church. (Submitted photo)

A couple dozen greeters welcomed a family of Afghan refugees as they touched down Jan. 30 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, creating a scene that won’t happen again until springtime at the earliest, it appeared at the time.

The warm welcome occurred three days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a 120-day hold on refugees entering the country. A federal judge blocked the ban Feb. 3, and suddenly, resettlement agencies like Richfield-based Arrive Ministries find themselves working in uncertain conditions.

One of five resettlement agencies in the state, Arrive Ministries would normally expect to aid its share of the 200 refugees that arrive monthly in Minnesota on average, according to Bob Oehrig, the agency’s executive director.

Before the ban on refugees was blocked, Oehrig said it appeared the Afghan newcomers – a mother and father and their two young children – would be the last clients Arrive Ministries would welcome for months.

