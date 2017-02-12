Emmer continues push for strong trade relations with Cuba

When U.S. 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer touched upon the strategic importance of Cuba during remarks made at a deployment ceremony for the 257th Military Police Company, his comments underscored the importance of a key initiative – normalization of trade relations with an island and former adversary nearly 2,000 miles away from Minnesota.

Earlier this month, Emmer (R-Minnesota) and Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-Florida) re-introduced the Cuba Trade Act to lift a long-standing embargo.

The legislation would allow businesses in the private sector to trade freely with Cuba, while prohibiting taxpayer funds to be used on promotion or development of a new market.

“Right now, our efforts are focused on educating members of Congress and President Trump on the economic and national security benefits of lifting the Cuba embargo,” Emmer stated in an email. “So many Americans are stuck in the past, not willing to look beyond what they’ve known for the last half century.”

Emmer reported he’s been meeting with fellow members of Congress and holding Cuba Working Group meetings, bringing in agriculture, cultural and security advisors, and working to gain support in Congress. Emmer said more than 70 percent of Americans support lifting the embargo.

The Cuba Working Group was established to promote increased trade, travel and investment in Cuba, to open new markets, create jobs in both countries, promote human rights and improve the security posture of the United States, Emmer explained.

