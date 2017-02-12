Creative partnering gives young farmers a start in dairy

The Zilkas are excited to live their dream of milking their own cows. Pictured are family members (from left): Dog Maya, Brook holding baby Cora and Alex Zilka.

Alex Zilka, 24, of Pierz was ready to own his own farm. He had worked several years at different farms in various settings, from milking in tie stalls to robotic milking and knew he had the necessary skill and knowledge to be successful.

“I’ve always kind of known that I wanted to go into the dairy business. That’s where my main interest is and what I am most passionate about,” he said.

Since he didn’t have a family farm to take over or inherit, the challenge was to find a way to get his own. It was a challenge he knew most first generational farmers face.

In the fall of 2014, Alex ran across an ad for a herd of milk cows for sale locally. At that time, Chuck and Pat Tax were looking to retire from their dairy operation.

The plan was to start out with a few milk cows and rent a barn in Buckman, Alex said. But when he and his wife, Brook, 23, visited the Tax’s farm, the discussion of purchasing the milk cows, led to a discussion about the barn.

“We figured, why move the cows when we could just rent the barn and the house and leave the cows where they were at,” Alex said.

