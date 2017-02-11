Crusade to revoke corporate human rights comes to south metro

Pictured on the deck of his Bloomington condominium, Darold Luze has been in involved in civil rights work for most of his professional life. Now retired, Luze is an activist for a movement to amend the U.S. Constitution so that corporations are not granted personhood. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

When people consider how to spend their retirement, challenging the corporate-political structure that pulls on the country’s levers of power isn’t what usually comes to mind.

But it was a natural fit for retiree Darold Luze, who is working at the grassroots level to upend an arrangement that gives corporations human rights, including the right to donate unlimited dollars to politicians.

Central to Luze’s fight is the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision and its implications for free speech and corporate personhood in the eyes of the Constitution.

The Citizens United decision, regarding a conservative nonprofit group’s effort to distribute a video opposing Hillary Clinton during her 2008 presidential primary campaign, established that corporations and unions could make unlimited political expenditures. The decision effectively affirmed that the First Amendment promises free speech to not only people, but to corporations, and that money equates to speech.

