As a seventh decade in a life of service approaches, Glenn Meiners wouldn’t change a thing



When it comes to local government, Glenn Meiners has some experience. “If I make it, it will be 70 years next year,” joked Glenn Meiners of Mayville Township, who has spent much of his life serving on local and area boards and commissions.

From 1948 until today, he’s been active in many organizations in Houston County, both public and private.

His first public job was serving over 100 schools as a board clerk.

“School board clerk. At one time, we had 110 school districts in Houston County. I served, I believe, on School Board #40. It was in Caledonia Township. You had to go to town to go to high school in those days, and if you weren’t close to a bus route like me, you had to drive. I drove an old Model A Ford to school. Eventually they passed a law that you had to be a part of a district that had a high school. That eliminated all of the country schools.

