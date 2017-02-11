 

Amy’s Cupcakes partners with Hopkins mom to raise awareness

By Home Town Source on February 11, 2017 at 4:00 am
Chloe Barnes

For the month of February, Hopkins residents and visitors can indulge themselves in a sweet treat while also doing good.
Funds from a special cupcake will be donated to research on rare diseases, in honor of 2-year-old Chloe Barnes, who died in 2010 from metachromatic leukodystrophy.

Local bakery Amy’s Cupcakes has partnered with resident Erica Barnes, Chloe’s mother and founder of the nonprofit Chloe’s Fight, to raise both funds and awareness for rare disease research.

Barnes said cupcakes seemed like the perfect way to highlight Chloe’s personality, with all of its sparkle, playfulness and childish wonder. Although only 2 years old, she said her daughter was fearless until the very end.

Barnes, also mother to Eva, now 9, and 12-month old Cade, said Chloe’s infancy began just like any other.
“We were kind of your average young couple with two kids,” Barnes said. “She was fine, she seemed perfectly healthy.”

Around 13 months old, however, Chloe started exhibiting strange symptoms, such as inexplicable pain during the night and an ability to progress through normal toddler skills, such as learning to walk.

An MRI finally diagnosed Chloe, at age 2, with metachromatic leukodystrophy, a neural disease that slowly deprives the body of myeline, the fat that coats nerves and helps the brain communication with the body.

Shortly after, the girl underwent a stem cell transplant, a very dangerous procedure, but her only chance of survival. She died several weeks later, from complications of the transplant as well as the effects of the disease.

