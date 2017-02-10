 

With a wink and a smile – Elk River couple celebrates 75 years

By Home Town Source on February 10, 2017 at 4:54 am
Pearl and Ralph Stahlberg celebrate 75 years of marriage Feb. 12.

Pearl and Ralph Stahlberg
celebrate 75 years of marriage Feb. 12.

Quick as a wink, Pearl Bebeau and Ralph Stahlberg got married.

Now, 75 years later, Ralph still winks at his bride as the loving couple share secrets to a long and happy marriage.

With World War II storming through Europe and hundreds of American boys drafted into service every day, Ralph knew he better marry Pearl quickly before his name came up.
“It was no fairy tale. We were all thinking about the war and everyone was getting drafted. Had to do it quick, so I asked her to marry me. She said ‘yes’ and that’s that,” Ralph said, smiling at Pearl as they reminisced in their Guardian Angels apartment.

Pearl agreed, saying, “When the war came, it was just that: Hurry up and get married. So we did.”

With no money and no time to buy a wedding dress, Pearl wore “a nice street dress” for the wedding, a simple ceremony held in the home of Father Guilemette, priest at St. John the Baptist Church in Dayton.

