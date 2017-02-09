Wildlife through a lens: Honored photographer captures moment with fox

Benjamin Olson had come up empty in his search for moose in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Driving back along the Gunflint Trail that morning in August 2015, the Burnsville photographer spotted a fox hunting prey in a roadside ditch.

Most foxes he’d encountered were nocturnal or bolted when they saw him. This one, a female, was untroubled by Olson, who took a few shots from his car and then lay in the ditch for an hour and a half capturing images through his 400 mm lens.

“My conclusion is this was probably a fox born that spring that had gained independence, and I was probably the first human being it had experienced,” Olson said.

The fox yawned, and Olson snapped. The image now hangs in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

Olson’s photo, “Time for a Nap,” won honorable mention in the 2016 Nature’s Best Photography Windland Smith Rice International Awards sponsored by the Smithsonian. It’s one of about 100 photos chosen from more than 20,000 entrants for an exhibition that will remain through September.

Olson, who earns his living photographing real estate, wildlife and nature, said that photographic moment was unlike any he’s experienced.

The profile shot of the rusty-coated fox with the white front shows her tongue framed by a row of pointed teeth, curling at the end in a perfect half-circle. The shallow depth of field from Olson’s 2.8-aperture lens creates a hazy greenish background, a canvas on which to capture the finest details of the animal’s face and mouth.

“It was about 9 o’clock in the morning, so the sun hadn’t broken the treeline yet, and it was kind of filtering through the conifer trees, kind of diffusing it and giving it kind of a subtle glow,” Olson said. “It was perfect — one of those opportunities I’ll probably never get again.”

But it’s not his first hurrah. Olson, 30, won an honorable mention in the same competition in 2014 with a snowy owl shot called “Phantom of the Arctic.” Other honors stretch back to 2008.

