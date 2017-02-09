Nonprofit acquires Brooklyn Center property, plans to create children’s hospice center

A property located at 4201 Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center will be converted into a youth hospice care facility by nonprofit Crescent Cove. (Photo courtesy of Michael Anderson Photography)

A Minneapolis nonprofit purchased a Brooklyn Center property in hopes of converting it into the state’s first independent hospice and respite center for children.

Crescent Cove, a nonprofit that offers support to young people with shortened life expectancies, announced Jan. 26 that it agreed to purchase a 6,700-square-foot home on Twin Lakes from the North Memorial Medical Center, with the tentative plan to convert the property into Minnesota’s first hospice center for youth and a respite center for their families and caretakers.

The building, located at 4201 Bass Lake Road, was originally used by North Memorial for adult hospice care.

Prior to the acquisition, there were only two such centers in the entire country, one in San Leandro, California, and one in Phoenix, Arizona. Crescent Cove noted in a statement that the new center will accommodate up to six patients at a time who are in need of around-the-clock care.

