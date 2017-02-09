 

Nonprofit acquires Brooklyn Center property, plans to create children’s hospice center

By Home Town Source on February 9, 2017 at 4:39 am
A property located at 4201 Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center will be converted into a youth hospice care facility by nonprofit Crescent Cove. (Photo courtesy of Michael Anderson Photography)

A property located at 4201 Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center will be converted into a youth hospice care facility by nonprofit Crescent Cove. (Photo courtesy of Michael Anderson Photography)

A Minneapolis nonprofit purchased a Brooklyn Center property in hopes of converting it into the state’s first independent hospice and respite center for children.

Crescent Cove, a nonprofit that offers support to young people with shortened life expectancies, announced Jan. 26 that it agreed to purchase a 6,700-square-foot home on Twin Lakes from the North Memorial Medical Center, with the tentative plan to convert the property into Minnesota’s first hospice center for youth and a respite center for their families and caretakers.

The building, located at 4201 Bass Lake Road, was originally used by North Memorial for adult hospice care.

Prior to the acquisition, there were only two such centers in the entire country, one in San Leandro, California, and one in Phoenix, Arizona. Crescent Cove noted in a statement that the new center will accommodate up to six patients at a time who are in need of around-the-clock care.

Continue reading this Sun Post story.

 

Tags: , ,

Related posts:

  1. Veterans take steps in Brooklyn Center to a new career outside the military
  2. Program for teens with mental health diagnoses expands to Brooklyn Center
  3. ‘Rec on the Go’ transforms in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center
  4. Future Can Do Canines assistance dogs headed to Waseca prison for training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.