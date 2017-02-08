Transgender faith activist speaks on life, challenges

Transgender activist Barbara Satin speaks at Common Ground United Methodist Community in Cambridge. Photo by Austin Gerth

Eighty-two-year-old transgender faith activist Barbara Satin spoke at Common Ground United Methodist Community in Cambridge on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Satin is the first transgender person to serve on the President’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. She was named to the post by then President Obama last May and is in the midst of a one-year term in the position. Satin also serves as the assistant faith work director for the National LGBTQ Task Force.

She is a member of the Living Table United Church of Christ.

Satin, who was born biologically male but identifies as female, told the audience about her life’s journey as a trans person and gave some insight into the work she does as an activist.

Satin’s activism focuses on issues of faith and aging for the transgender community. She says aging brings with it unique problems for trans people and cited the examples of people who present outwardly as men having to deal with ovarian cancer or people who present as women dealing with prostate cancer. Satin said the issues are complicated by older trans people, who have often faced criminalization and discrimination, which can make them reluctant to seek services when they need them.

Continue reading this Isanti County News story.