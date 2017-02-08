 

Medical thriller 20 years in the making

You never know what you’ll find when you move.

When Laurie Rossin was going through old boxes while moving a few years ago, she came across about 100 pages of a book she started in the 1990s.

The Eagan wife, mother and grandmother has a little more time on her hands now that she’s semi-retired, so she finish her first book, “Danny’s Boy,” a medial thriller, which was self-published last summer.

The first words came to her in 1996 when scientists where cloning sheep.

“Everyone heard about Dolly the sheep and all this controversy about cloning back then,” Rossin said. “I thought, what would happen if there was a human clone, so I started a book. But I got busy with my career and life.”

She completely set it aside until she opened that box a few years ago.

Her book tells the story of a young woman, Danielle O’Neil, from rural Iowa who attends the University of Minnesota to study journalism.

There she he meets the handsome Dr. Nicholas Goodman, a scientist developing stem cell therapy to cure devastating diseases.

Continue reading this Sun Thisweek story.

 

