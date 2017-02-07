Raspy, bipartisan voice on airwaves

Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, and a DFL colleague are launching a political talk radio show airing Saturdays on Twin Cities News Talk, KTLK AM 1130.

Initially started a couple of weeks ago as an online podcast, the hourlong show will now be broadcast on 1130 AM at 5 p.m. Saturdays starting Jan. 21. It also will be available as a podcast on the station’s website.

Zerwas said he and Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, will cover the major political headlines of the week and then do a “deep dive” into big issues at the Capitol that aren’t getting much press coverage.

Zerwas was tapped for the show after being a weekly regular on the station’s morning show for nearly two years. He’ll continue those weekly appearances from 7-9 a.m. Fridays in addition to the new show.

The irony of hosting a radio show is not lost on Zerwas, who for years viewed his raspy voice as a liability.

Zerwas was born with a heart defect, and his right vocal chord was accidentally and permanently paralyzed during his third heart surgery at age 7.

As a kid, Zerwas said he was self-conscious about his voice.

“If someone would have told me 20 years ago that I’d be giving speeches in the Legislature and on the radio as my profession, I don’t know that I would have believed it,” he said.

Continue reading this Elk River Star News story.