 

Kinship has enriched lives of mentor, Kinskids

By Home Town Source on February 7, 2017 at 4:48 am
Longtime Kinship mentor Dan Engblom, center, is pictured with current Kinskid Bryce Birkholtz, left, and former mentee Richard Clayton.

PRINCETON – As an eighth-grader at Princeton Middle School, Richard Clayton was going down a questionable path.
Clayton’s parent were divorced and he was living with a single mom. He needed some direction in his life.
He found that direction in a fledgling program called Kinship. That was September 2001. Kinship celebrated its 15-year anniversary this fall.
Clayton was the program’s first Kinship Kid and was teamed with longtime Kinship mentor Dan Engblom, a man Kinship Youth Mentoring Executive Director Jeanne Bromberg said is the heart and soul of the local Kinship program.
Fifteen years later, not only are Engblom and Clayton former mentor and mentee, they are also employer and employee. Clayton works for Engblom at his Princeton-based business, Airway Products. Enblom and Clayton’s relationship is proof that Kinship relationships are lasting relationships.

