Sinking red barn frozen in time



This image was captured on May 5, 2013, and was later was accepted into the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition in August of 2014. Photo by Gina Stocker of PaintedSpur PhotographyThis image was captured on May 5, 2013, and was later was accepted into the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition in August of 2014.

The subject of countless seasonal photographs, an inspiration for poetry and prose, the scene of wedding proposals, senior portraits and children’s daring games of hide-and-seek, a beloved old red barn near Zimmerman has finally collapsed into its liquid resting place.

Its descent mirrored on the reflecting pond where it will forever rest, the “sinking red barn” endured for several months before finally surrendering to the waters on Sept. 2, 2016.

Though rumor has it that the barn served as centerpiece of a working farm back in the 1950s, the Sherburne County History Center has no record of the red barn or the property on which it stood.

“Everyone knows that barn. There have been so many pictures taken of it, so many stories, but we have no documentation about it here at the history center,” said Mike Brubaker, executive director of the history center.

The dear old relic inspired poetry and love stories but, as Brubaker said, there are no formal reports of the barn or its history.

The 33-acre property on which the barn stood for some six decades is located on County Road 4 near Sherburne Avenue in Zimmerman. Two service roads dissect the property and mark a path near the barn, a path many took to approach the relic.

Beth Virkus, who acquired the property and the sinking barn about 20 months ago, said she hears “bits and pieces around town about it.”

