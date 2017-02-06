 

Anoka County Sheriff’s Office sends 15 to Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day

By Home Town Source on February 6, 2017 at 12:15 pm
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office sent 15 staff to Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day. They were posted along the parade route for the President’s motorcade as it made its way to the Capitol for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff’s Office

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for the first time took part in a U.S. Presidential Inauguration when Donald Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Fifteen staff, led by Cmdr. Brian Podany, were posted along the parade route near the corner of Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues near a contingent of other Minnesota law enforcement from Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

Their task was to watch the crowd for any suspicious spectators. They wore their standard uniform and did not carry any tactical gear. The only head protection they had was a plastic rain cap since it started to drizzle.

It was a quiet day for them. They were in an area where people had to go through a metal detector to get into. They were far from protestors. Nobody pushed forward to try to get beyond the barricades. There was another line of military service members behind them to give even more protection to the President’s motorcade as it went by.

“They were truly there to watch the parade and the event itself,” said Lt. Wayne Heath.

