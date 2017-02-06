Anoka County Sheriff’s Office sends 15 to Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day

Fifteen staff, led by Cmdr. Brian Podany, were posted along the parade route near the corner of Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues near a contingent of other Minnesota law enforcement from Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

Their task was to watch the crowd for any suspicious spectators. They wore their standard uniform and did not carry any tactical gear. The only head protection they had was a plastic rain cap since it started to drizzle.

It was a quiet day for them. They were in an area where people had to go through a metal detector to get into. They were far from protestors. Nobody pushed forward to try to get beyond the barricades. There was another line of military service members behind them to give even more protection to the President’s motorcade as it went by.

“They were truly there to watch the parade and the event itself,” said Lt. Wayne Heath.

