 

4th-graders make blankets for cancer patients

By Home Town Source on February 6, 2017 at 12:58 pm
Lydia Worden, left, and Julia Ogren are two of more than 140 fourth-grade students at McKinley Elementary School who made tie blankets to donate to Minnesota Oncology’s Fridley Clinic. Photos by Olivia Alveshere

After participating in a kindness retreat earlier this school year, McKinley Elementary School fourth-graders put what they learned into practice this month by donating 105 tie blankets to Minnesota Oncology’s Fridley Clinic.

Fourth-graders at the Ham Lake school came up with the idea to donate blankets to cancer patients, spurred by teacher Jeanne Baker’s recent experiences.

“My kids lost their grandma to cancer right before school started this year,” she said.

One day, when Baker’s mother-in-law went to receive treatment, a stranger gave her a blanket that she had made and said she was thinking of her. Baker’s mother-in-law continued to bring that blanket with her to each subsequent treatment and told her family how much that stranger’s kindness meant.

Teacher Melissa Eilertson reminded students that kindness does not expect anything in return. But kindness is also a boomerang.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.

 

