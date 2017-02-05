 

‘The dignity they walked in the door with’

By Home Town Source on February 5, 2017 at 4:44 am
Ilene Olson Holmberg presents Ronda Taber of Ecumen with one of the dignity quilts. Photos by Derrick Knutson

Each quilt the Piecemakers Quilt Guild donated to Ecumen North Branch Jan. 18 featured an intricate design, expert craftsmanship and two symbols that bring many people comfort: a dove and a cross.
Known as “dignity quilts,” these coverings are meant to shroud residents’ bodies as they leave the senior living facility after they die.
Guild member Ilene Olson Holmberg explained that she had some conversations with Ronda Taber, nursing life enrichment manager with Ecumen, and she found out Ecumen would like to have some dignity quilts. Subsequently, she and the other guild members got to work.
Member Karen Guthmueller said if all the hours members put into making the quilts were tallied, it probably took hundreds of hours to create the three quilts.
“We just jump in and help, if somebody needs help,” member Jana Connor said.
Guthmueller agreed with Connor’s assertion and noted the guild has made bibs for nursing homes, hats for cancer patients, and this year they’re making camisoles for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

