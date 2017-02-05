 

New Brighton resident publishes debut novel

By Home Town Source on February 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm

Janell Butler Wojtowicz of New Brighton recently published her first novel, “Embracing Hope,” a contemporary Christian romance that takes a look into the broken heart and daily struggles of college dean Drew McKinley.

As he navigates through the turbulent first year after the sudden death of his wife, McKinley crosses paths with Allison Bennett, a graduate student and new employee in the dean’s office, and Chris Whitney, the handsome but egotistical student senate president. The road Drew must navigate is fraught with career upheaval, a reawakening heart, substance and domestic abuse, a violent assault, and the struggle for forgiveness and restoration. Will Drew finish his journey to embrace the hope God offers, the love Allison shares, and the guidance Chris needs, or will he turn his back on all three with catastrophic consequences?

The idea for “Embracing Hope” came to Wojtowicz in a dream after she watched the BBC version of “Jane Eyre” in 2007.

“I literally dreamed the beginning, middle and end of what became ‘Embracing Hope’,” said Wojtowicz “I modernized a classic.”

From beginning to end, it took Wojtowicz nine years to get “Embracing Hope” on the shelves of book stores.

“At one time the book sat for almost a year ­— life happens,” she said. “Then I lost a really close friend and a mentor about a year and a half ago and I heard his voice saying ‘Janell it’s time’.”

Continue reading this Sun Focus story.

 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. Mounds View students help build community library in Africa
  2. Youth help beautify New Brighton parks
  3. New Brighton brothers build snow sculpture for a cause
  4. New Brighton brothers build snow sculpture for a cause

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.