New Brighton resident publishes debut novel

Janell Butler Wojtowicz of New Brighton recently published her first novel, “Embracing Hope,” a contemporary Christian romance that takes a look into the broken heart and daily struggles of college dean Drew McKinley.

As he navigates through the turbulent first year after the sudden death of his wife, McKinley crosses paths with Allison Bennett, a graduate student and new employee in the dean’s office, and Chris Whitney, the handsome but egotistical student senate president. The road Drew must navigate is fraught with career upheaval, a reawakening heart, substance and domestic abuse, a violent assault, and the struggle for forgiveness and restoration. Will Drew finish his journey to embrace the hope God offers, the love Allison shares, and the guidance Chris needs, or will he turn his back on all three with catastrophic consequences?

The idea for “Embracing Hope” came to Wojtowicz in a dream after she watched the BBC version of “Jane Eyre” in 2007.

“I literally dreamed the beginning, middle and end of what became ‘Embracing Hope’,” said Wojtowicz “I modernized a classic.”

From beginning to end, it took Wojtowicz nine years to get “Embracing Hope” on the shelves of book stores.

“At one time the book sat for almost a year ­— life happens,” she said. “Then I lost a really close friend and a mentor about a year and a half ago and I heard his voice saying ‘Janell it’s time’.”

Continue reading this Sun Focus story.