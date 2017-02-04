Stacy 4-H member attends presidential inauguration

Cadence Eischens standing in front of the Capitol right after the inauguration — she and 44 other 4-H members from across the state attended the ceremony. Photo by Minnesota 4-H

Few people get to say they were at the inauguration of a U.S. president. Cadence Eischens is now one of them.

Eischens, 16, of Stacy, a Chisago County 4-H member, explained that 4-H’s Extension office in the county has a monthly newsletter, and that’s how she learned about the Citizen Washington Focus program.

“They were offering a new opportunity, which was the presidential inauguration focus in Washington,” she said.

Eischens and about 100 other 4-H members across the state applied, and after a review process, 45 were selected to go to Washington, D.C. The five-day trip wasn’t all about the inauguration, though — the attendees got to go to the National 4-H Conference Center to learn about government and the role media plays in elections, and they conducted a conservation river cleanup project.

“We went to the Newseum to learn about how the media has impacted our culture, and we did workshops to learn about government,” Eischens said. “We actually got to have a simulated presidential election, because there were 500 4-H’ers from across the country who attended.”

