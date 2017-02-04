 

God and Oprah helped motivational speaker overcome

February 4, 2017

Business is looking up for speaker, author and life coach Annie Meehan.

Based on current bookings, she expects four times more speaking engagements this year than in 2016.

Things always seem to be looking up for Meehan, perhaps because she fell so far during her turbulent, precarious upbringing. Or maybe it’s because she always found a way to force her sights higher.

For that she credits God, family and Oprah Winfrey.

Last year Meehan, of Burnsville, published “Be the Exception: Your 7 Steps to Transformation,” and later a Bible study companion guide to the book. A member of the National Speakers Association, she speaks primarily to educators, social workers and health care providers. She and husband Greg own a Snap Fitness Center in Lilydale, enhancing her knowledge of wellness topics.

“Sometimes people get confused: ‘What does Annie really do?’ ” said Meehan, whose inspirational talks come with or without Scripture, depending on her audience. “But really my sweet spot where I’m the best is as a keynote speaker to open or close a conference where they want some inspiration and motivation.”

One of seven children, she lived as a young child in Champaign, Ill. Her father was an “abusive, transient alcoholic,” Meehan said.

