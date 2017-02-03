Reminder: Give input on topics to be covered in state deer management plan

People interested in deer are encouraged to contribute ideas and feedback about possible deer management topics that will shape Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan. “We’re asking people to let us know what they think about specific topics that could be included in the deer plan,” said Adam Murkowski, big game program leader with the Department of Natural Resources. “We’re anticipating that these topics will involve hunting opportunities and also balance a range of perspectives that consider deer management and habitat.” Possible deer plan topics and an online comment form can be found at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan. Comments also can be submitted by email to DeerPlan.DNR@state.mn.us and people can attend any of 12 public engagement meetings throughout the state between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, March 2. Online and email comments can be submitted through Sunday, March 5, and people can both comment electronically and attend meetings in person if they wish. During the next year, the recently formed deer management plan advisory committee will review technical information and public input collected through this and other processes. The committee will make recommendations to the DNR for the deer plan, which is expected to be finished by the spring of 2018. Meetings will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are scheduled in: Andover, Thursday, Feb. 9, Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW. Bemidji, Wednesday, Feb. 1, Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. Brainerd, Tuesday, Feb. 21, Central Lakes College cafeteria, 501 W. College Drive. Cambridge, Thursday, Feb. 16, Cambridge High School, 430 8th Ave. NW. Duluth, Wednesday, Feb. 22, Room W2630 at Lake Superior College, 2101 Trinity Road. Mankato, Thursday, March 2, County Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive. Montevideo, Monday, Feb. 27, T.A.C.C. Minnesota Army National Guard, 711 S. 17th St. Mountain Iron, Thursday, Feb. 23, Iroquois Room at Mountain Iron Community Center, 8586 Enterprise Drive S. Rochester, Monday, Feb. 6, Century High School, 2525 Viola Road NE. Windom, Tuesday, Feb. 28, Windom Community Center, 1750 Cottonwood Lake Drive. The DNR strives to maintain a healthy wild deer population that offers recreational and economic opportunities, while addressing conflicts between deer, people and other natural resources. Habitat management, hunting, research and monitoring are several primary tools used to manage the Minnesota deer population. More information on deer management is on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deer.