One man’s comeback after his life is altered by stroke

Brian Foster’s 44th birthday turned out to be momentous in more ways than one, after he

suffered a life-changing stroke.

On what started out as a normal day while he helped his kids get ready for school, his life changed in an instant. On March 10, 2016, Brian suffered a hypertensive stroke, paralyzing him on one side. He lost the ability to communicate clearly, and underwent 79 days of treatment between the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute and the Courage Kenny, in Golden Valley.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Brian, as he remembered the initial moments. “I called (Jodi) and said ‘you might want to call for me and I’m going to make a call over.’ I said ‘you’re going to want to come home.’ We both made the calls that needed to be made and that was pretty much it.”

After they both called 911, the Norwood Young America resident was rushed to the hospital. Later at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, it was determined he had experienced a hyperextensive stroke.

“It came out of nowhere,” said Jodi Foster, Brian’s wife, who works in the accounting department at Milltronics in Waconia. “He didn’t even know what happened.”

A native of Watertown, Brian was taking the day off to celebrate his birthday when the stroke hit. With his brother, Mark, Brian co-owns the Foster Bros. Marine in Delano, which deals in pontoon and kingfisher boats. While Mark concentrates on sales, Brian’s focus is largely service and repair. The business has been in operation for over 10 years, with Brian’s brother and his parents devoting time to the business.

