Nonprofit celebrates 5 years of helping girls build confidence, leadership skills

During a previous Steps to Success leadership camp devoted to STEM career exploration, girls work in small groups to design a community park. (Submitted photo)

One Plymouth woman has used her passion of advocating for women and girls as the foundation to build a non-profit dedicated to “inspiring girls today to lead tomorrow.”

Alexandra Young is the founder and executive director of Center for Girls’ Leadership, a volunteer-led organization providing leadership programs and day camps to middle and high school girls in the greater Twin Cities area.

Young, a 2004 Benilde-St.Margaret graduate, credits a good education and the many opportunities she had growing up in helping her decide to go to law school.

“By having that awareness, I was able to hone in on what I wanted to do early on,” she said. “That’s not to say there aren’t bumps in the road and periods of self doubt,” but it gave her the ability to really know herself, Young explained.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.